House burnt down, a miracle I'm alive: MLA

House burnt down, a miracle I’m alive: MLA



bengaluru Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:48 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru

He  admitted that Naveen, the man whose social media post allegedly led to the violence, was a relative(ANI)
         

 Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was burnt down by a mob angry over a controversial Facebook post by one of his relatives, checked into a hotel on Wednesday along with his family . The Dalit Congress MLA representing Pulkeshi Nagar spoke to media at Vidhana Soudha after meeting revenue minister R Ashoka and requesting for security to himself and his family.

Shocked at the scale of violence unleashed by the mob, Murthy said, “My family wasn’t present when last night a mob of 3,000-4,000 people assembled in front of my house in my constituency and later barged in, poured petrol and set things afire. They were wielding lathis, machetes and swords, they threw petrol bombs. My constituency has one of the highest concentrations of minority population (in the state). We have always lived like brothers.”

Seeking government help, he said, “I appeal to CM Yediyurappa, Ashoka (revenue minister), D K Shivakumar (KPCC president) and leader of opposition Siddaramanna to provide me protection...We have lived in that house for 50 years...Where can I go?” Murthy said that the mob also looted money, jewellery and clothes from his house.

He  admitted that Naveen, the man whose social media post allegedly led to the violence, was a relative. “He is my elder sister’s son. But we have been estranged for over 10 years....”

He said he was about 10 minutes away when police called him and escorted him to safety. “It is a miracle that I am alive,” he said.

