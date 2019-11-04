e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

House panels to take up privacy breach issue

The standing committee on home affairs, led by Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, and the standing committee on information technology, headed by Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, will examine the case.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. Terming the hacking episode as worrisome, Congress lawmakers said the issue will be taken up at the panel’s next meeting, scheduled for November 15.
A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. Terming the hacking episode as worrisome, Congress lawmakers said the issue will be taken up at the panel’s next meeting, scheduled for November 15. (REUTERS)
         

The Congress announced on Sunday that two parliamentary panels, headed by its leaders, will take up the Pegasus hacking attack and seek responses from government officials on the issue.

The standing committee on home affairs, led by Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, and the standing committee on information technology, headed by Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, will examine the case.

Terming the hacking episode as worrisome, Sharma said the issue will be taken up at the panel’s next meeting, scheduled for November 15.

“In that meeting this issue will also be discussed and we will seek details from the secretary,” news agency PTI quoted Congress leader Sharma as saying.

Tharoor said the panel on information technology would share its concerns with the government.

“In any case cybersecurity is a major issue on our agenda and we are definitely going to take this up under that rubric. And we will be seeking clarifications from the government,” he said.

He also said that India should not become a “surveillance state” like China, adding that India should be wary of its democratic ideals coming under the threat of disruptive technology.

The Home Secretary is scheduled to brief the panel on home affairs on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the next meeting. “In that meeting this issue will also be discussed and we will seek details from the secretary,” Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)
tags
top news
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News