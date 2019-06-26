Housing target under PMAY to be achieved by 2020, says Hardeep Puri

Union minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said that the target of completion of constructions of all houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Urban (PMAY) will be achieved by the end of 2020 as against the target of 2022.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had set a target of constructing 10 million houses by 2020 under the housing for all scheme.

“ We are confident of reaching our target of sanctioning houses well in advance by the first quarter of 2020 and will construct the houses by end of 2020,” Puri said at a press conference marking the fourth anniversary of Prime Minister Nare Urban Missions of PMAY(U), Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation -AMRUT.

The ministry, thus far, has sanctioned 81 lakh houses involving a total investment of ₹4.83 lakh crore under the scheme. Out of these, 26 lakh houses have already been completed and handed over.

“As compared to overall investment of ₹1.57 lakh crore during UPA’s tenure in 2004-14, the investment in urban development under the BJP government in just four years during 2014-19 is ₹10.31 lakh crore which translates into an increase 554%. We need to keep in mind that the schemes began in June 2015. An investment of about ₹8 lakh crore has been made under PMAY(U), AMRUT and SCM,” he said.

