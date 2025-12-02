How 20-year-old man in Hyderabad was lured by fake photos, lost 1 lakh

A 20-year-old man from Yakutpura, Hyderabad, was reportedly cheated of ₹1 lakh after falling victim to a honeytrap scam run through the Telegram app. The youngster was approached online by an individual who pretended to be a sex worker. A woman fell prey to an online scam.

The fraudster shared fake photographs and fake reviews to make the profile appear trustworthy, The Times of India (TOI) reported.

Also read| How fraudsters used fake police call, 'PFI links' to trick Bengaluru businessman into paying ₹1.32 crore

The scammer convinced the victim to make several payments, claiming they were required for advance booking, security, and room reservation. All these charges were falsely described as compulsory and refundable. Believing the claims, the youth transferred a total of ₹1 lakh.

Later, he was asked to go to a hotel, where he was made to wait and then pressured to pay an extra ₹10,000. When he realised he had been cheated, he went to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station and filed a complaint.

Also read| BJP dismisses Opposition's ‘snooping app’ claim over Sanchar Saathi, says no threat to privacy

The police have begun an investigation into the case.

In a separate news, a 56-year-old businessman from Bengaluru was defrauded of ₹1.32 crore by fraudsters posing as police officers. The scammers used a fake video showing people being beaten to intimidate the victim into making the transfers.

The businessman from Banaswadi, was falsely accused of supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and funding terrorist activities, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

On the morning of October 8, the victim received a call from someone claiming to be from Mumbai police’s fictitious ‘Enforce Department’. The caller accused him of money laundering and of sharing illegal videos.

The fraudster said police had raided a person named OM Abdul Salam and found a Canara Bank debit card in his name, allegedly linked to PFI and terror activities. To avoid arrest and asset freezing, the victim was instructed to transfer money to a designated account. The caller assured him the amount would be returned after verification.