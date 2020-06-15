‘How can India-Nepal ties break?’ In Rajnath Singh’s speech references to Gorkhas and spiritual connect

india

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that tiese between India and Nepal are unbreakable. He made the remarks while addressing the member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand.

“Our army has Gorkha Regiment whose soldiers have displayed valour and courage on numerous times for the country. Its war cry is ‘Jai Maha Kali, Ayo Re Gorkhali (Hail Mother Kali, here comes the Gorkha)’ and Maha Kali is also in Kolkata, Kamakhya and Vindhyachal with devotees all around India. Then how can the ties between the two countries break?” Singh said in his address to BJP members of Garhwal division.

The statement comes days after the Nepal Parliament passed the country’s new political map showing key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as their own. The Nepal government decided to amend its map after the inauguration of a crucial road connecting Lipulekh Pass and Dharchula area by Singh in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Nepal had raised strong objection, claiming the road passes through its territory.

“Indo-Nepal ties are not an ordinary one. We have a relation of ‘Roti and Beti’ which cannot be broken by any power of the world,” Singh said in reference to the strong people-to-people connect between the two countries.

Speaking on the ties between the two countries, the defence minister also mentioned the ‘spiritual relations’ citing highly revered Pashupatinath temple in Nepal.

“We don’t have just geographical, historical or social relations with Nepal but a spiritual one also. Who can forget Baba Pashupatinath? How can he be separated from Baba Amarnath, Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath? This relation is not from this world but a totally another world,” he said.

Singh suggested that there have been some misconceptions on Lipulekh on Nepal’s part “which would be solved through dialogue.”

“If there are some misconceptions on the road between Lipulekh and Dharchula among Nepal’s people, then we will sit together and solve those issues through dialogue. And I can say this with full confidence that no Indian has any hatred towards Nepal as the relation is so deep between us,” said Singh.

Earlier during the event, he also hailed the steps taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PM Modi took the difficult challenge of fighting the pandemic and so far has taken many bold and crucial decisions to contain it. Those efforts have not only been lauded by the other countries but WHO itself,” he said.

The Defence minister said, “Our government under PM Modi also strengthened the health safety infrastructure within a short period of time in the pandemic. As a result, we are now not only producing the PPE kits for our health workers but are exporting them to other countries also. We are sure that together we will soon win this fight.”

The virtual rally was also attended by Union human resource department minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP national vice-president Shyam Jajoo and other party leaders through video conferencing.