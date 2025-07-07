How China reacted to PM Narendra Modi's birthday greeting for Dalai Lama: ‘India needs to…’

China on Monday said it protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and the attendance of a Union minister at the celebrations. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday at the Main Tibetan Temple in McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh on July 6, 2025.(AFP)

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the 14th Dalai Lama is in political exile in India and accused him of engaging in "anti-China separatist activities" for a long time and seeking to separate Xizang from Chinese control.

Ning said the position of China on Tibet-related issues is consistent and clear.

"The position of the Chinese government on Xizang-related issues is consistent and clear. As is widely known, the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and seeks to separate Xizang from China under the cloak of religion," Mao Ning said during a press briefing. China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

India didn't immediately react to China's statement.

The Chinese foreign ministry reaction came as Modi greeted the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday on July 6 and the attendance of senior officials, including parliamentary affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, at the birthday celebrations.

"India needs to be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, see clearly the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama, honor the commitments India has made to China on issues related to Xizang, act prudently, and stop using those issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs," the Chinese spokesperson said.

Modi had extended birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama and said he has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline.

"His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," PM Modi posted said in a post on X.

Union ministers Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sikkim minister Sonam Lama had attended the Tibetan leader's birthday celebrations in Dharamshala.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Ambassador to India also posted on X, highlighting the facts regarding the Dalai Lama's selection process. Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong shared that the reincarnation process has continued for the last 700 years.

“The 14th Dalai Lama is part of this long-standing historical tradition and religious succession, not otherwise. The reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him. He has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system shall continue or be abolished,” he added.

The Centre, while speaking on the Dalai Lama's reincarnation issue, has maintained that the Indian government does not take any position on matters concerning practices of faith and religion.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said the government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so.

“Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so,” Jaiswal said.

On July 2, Dalai Lama said that the institution of Dalai Lama will continue even after his death and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter. He further said that the next Dalai Lama will be chosen outside of China.