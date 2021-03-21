IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / How Covid-19 cases spiked in India between Feb, March: Weekly comparision
An Indian vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells curios at Sunday market in Jammu, India.(AP)
An Indian vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells curios at Sunday market in Jammu, India.(AP)
india news

How Covid-19 cases spiked in India between Feb, March: Weekly comparision

The recent rise in cases is surpassing the surge India saw in December when the country had just come out of a festive month and public celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST

India has been witnessing a steep rise in its daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past few weeks. A comparison of the government data from a week each of February and March shows that India's infection tally has swelled by nearly three times.

According to the data released by the Union health ministry, India saw 86,711 total cases of Covid-19 in the third week of February (15-21). In the same period in March, the country recorded close to 2.5 lakh (240,082 to be exact) new cases of the infection. The recent rise in cases is surpassing the surge India saw in December when the country had just come out of a festive month and public celebrations.

In the last seven days, India has recorded more than 24,000 new Covid-19 cases every day, with the highest daily spike seen on Sunday when 43,846 infections were registered.

The gradual increase in the daily caseload in the third week of February did send the alarm bells ringing for authorities, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, after which the Centre advised them to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests and regularly monitor mutant strains besides refocusing on strict surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts.

To stop the sharp spike from burdening India's healthcare system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief ministers on Wednesday this week and handed out a five-point plan to fight the deadly infection.

Reiterating his famous slogan 'Dawai bhi, kadai bhi' (yes to medicine, yes to caution), PM Modi told the CMs that states will have to step up testing and focus on maximising vaccination. In his five-point plan, the first is Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. In addition to that, the states will have to scale up RT-PCR tests, create micro-containment zones, increase vaccination in both private and government hospitals and stop vaccine wastage.

About 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks, PM Modi said, adding that if the spread can’t be contained now, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up. But at the same time, he emphasised not to create panic among people.

Case count in week 3 of February and March (as published by Press Information Bureau):

March weekNumber of cases 
March 1526,291
March 1624,492
March 1728,903
March 1835,871
March 1939,726
March 2040,953
March 2143,846
Total240,082
Februay week Number of cases
February 1511,649
February 169,121
February 1711,610
February 1812,881
February 1913,193
February 2013,993
February 2114,264
Total86,711
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 novel coronavirus coronavirus in india + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Param Bir Singh. (File photo)
Param Bir Singh. (File photo)
india news

News updates from HT| 'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi': BJP's CT Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells curios at Sunday market in Jammu, India.(AP)
An Indian vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells curios at Sunday market in Jammu, India.(AP)
india news

How Covid-19 cases spiked in India between Feb, March: Weekly comparision

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The recent rise in cases is surpassing the surge India saw in December when the country had just come out of a festive month and public celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aritha Babu during her campaign trail in Kayamkulam. (HT photos by Vivek R Nair)
Aritha Babu during her campaign trail in Kayamkulam. (HT photos by Vivek R Nair)
india news

Generational change in Kerala Congress’ candidates list has Rahul Gandhi’s touch

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Congress candidate from Varkala seat in Kollam district, 32-year-old BRM Shafeer is also known as the “one –rupee lawyer”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eight states/UTs, namely, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana contributing maximum to the new cases.(HT Photo)
Eight states/UTs, namely, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana contributing maximum to the new cases.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: 6 states contribute nearly 78% of daily cases in last 24 hours

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 20,000 tests would be held in Bengaluru alone and there was a plan to scale upto 50,000 in the city, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
As many as 20,000 tests would be held in Bengaluru alone and there was a plan to scale upto 50,000 in the city, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Second wave of Covid-19 has begun: Karnataka health minister

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:55 PM IST
He said the state Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for a trouble if certain activities were not controlled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's CT Ravi releasing the '100 reasons to reject DMK' document.(Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP)
BJP's CT Ravi releasing the '100 reasons to reject DMK' document.(Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP)
india news

TN: BJP releases '100 reasons to reject DMK' document

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:33 PM IST
While releasing the '100 Reasons To Reject DMK' document at Chennai, BJP leader CT Ravi said, " DMK stands for dynastic politics. After M Karunanidhi, Stalin is the owner of the party. Udhayanithi will be the owner of the party next."
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of BJP leader CT Ravi.(ANI)
File photo of BJP leader CT Ravi.(ANI)
india news

'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi': BJP leader's jibe over Param Bir Singh's claims

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Thackeray government, demanding resignation of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, accused of extortion by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi has so far addressed 'kisan panchayat' (farmers' meet) in western Uttar Pradesh against the Centre's farm laws.(PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi has so far addressed 'kisan panchayat' (farmers' meet) in western Uttar Pradesh against the Centre's farm laws.(PTI)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi to address 'kisan panchayat' in eastern UP districts after Holi

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi is likely to begin her programme in eastern Uttar Pradesh next month with a visit to the famous Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, state party spokesperson Ashok Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses during a public rally.(ANI)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses during a public rally.(ANI)
india news

JP Nadda to release BJP's poll manifesto for Assam assembly polls on March 23

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the virtual launch of the campaign, a Memorandum of Agreement will be signed.(File photo)
During the virtual launch of the campaign, a Memorandum of Agreement will be signed.(File photo)
india news

World Water Day: PM Modi to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan on March 22

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The project involves the construction of the Daudhan Dam and a canal for linking the Ken and Betwa river for the transfer of water from the former to the latter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Lt Governor felicitated the health staff for their dedicated services in implementing anti covid measures in the Union Territory.(ANI file photo)
The Lt Governor felicitated the health staff for their dedicated services in implementing anti covid measures in the Union Territory.(ANI file photo)
india news

Puducherry L-G flags off mobile unit to generate awareness about Covid-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan also urged the people not to lower their guard against Covid-19 or panic bout the pandemic, which could be prevented through preventive measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters in Kerala outnumber men by 8 .27 lakh and form a formidable constituency.
Women voters in Kerala outnumber men by 8 .27 lakh and form a formidable constituency.
india news

In poll-bound Kerala women enjoy an edge, parties in race to keep them happy

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
A political expert said while parties were competing to announce sops for women, they were loath in giving them adequater representation in politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he began his India visit.(PIB Photo)
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he began his India visit.(PIB Photo)
india news

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin says US considers India to be a great partner

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Regarding India and US cooperation to counter Chinese aggression, Austin said, "I think that continuing to work with like-minded countries as we are working with India, we are working with Australia, Japan and others in the region."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi said he is happy that Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and other states are walking on the path of supporting farmers, labourers, small businessmen, youth and women.(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi said he is happy that Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and other states are walking on the path of supporting farmers, labourers, small businessmen, youth and women.(ANI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says government wants to 'snatch' farmers' future via farm laws

PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:17 PM IST
"The central government wanted to snatch the income and future of farmers and hand it over to two-three big businessmen," Rahul Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in February this year, a 22 year old youth, suspected to be a cattle smuggler was shot dead by BSF.
Earlier in February this year, a 22 year old youth, suspected to be a cattle smuggler was shot dead by BSF.
india news

Suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler killed by BSF, case lodged

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:15 PM IST
According to BSF, the patrolling team saw at least 12-15 cattle smugglers from the Indian side and 10-12 smugglers from Bangladesh approaching the border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP