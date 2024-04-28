 How Indian Navy rescued oil tanker from Houthi missile attack | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi
How Indian Navy rescued oil tanker from Houthi missile attack

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 09:02 PM IST

Indian Navy destroyer rescued the crew of MV Andromeda Star after a Houthi missile assault.

The Indian Navy came to the aid of a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MV Andromeda Star, after it came under missile attack from Houthi militants on Friday.

Indian Navy rescues crew of MV Andromeda Star after missile attack by Houthi militants(Indian Navy)
Indian Navy rescues crew of MV Andromeda Star after missile attack by Houthi militants(Indian Navy)

The vessel, with 30 crew members aboard, including 22 Indians, was rescued by the Navy's destroyer INS Kochi. All crew members are safe, officials confirmed.

"A mission deployed Indian Naval destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident involving the attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star on April 26," the Indian Navy said.

According to the US Central Command, Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea, targeting the merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star.

MV Andromeda Star, operated by Seychelles and flying the Panamanian flag, reported minor damage following the attack, it said.

The Indian Navy intercepted the vessel and conducted an aerial reconnaissance mission with helicopter support to assess the extent of the threat. Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was dispatched to conduct a thorough risk assessment.

All 30 crew members, including 22 Indian nationals, were reported safe, and the vessel proceeded with its scheduled journey to the next port.

The swift action of Indian Navy ship reiterates the commitment & resolve of the Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region, the statement added.

The recent incident adds to mounting global apprehensions regarding attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea perpetrated by Houthi militants.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian Navy has provided support to numerous merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean region following similar attacks.

(Inputs from PTI)

