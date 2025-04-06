'Is it a crime?’: Bengal BJP leader on reports of weapons in Ram Navami rallies

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday defended the alleged presence of weapons in religious processions during Ram Navami in West Bengal, stating that it was not a crime and was a means for the Hindu community to protect itself, reported India Today. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh defended armed Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal(Hindustan Times)

During an event in Kharagpur, Ghosh claimed that it was the right of the Hindu community to protect itself and that the weapons were a symbolic gesture.

He also alleged that temples had been vandalised, idols had been stolen, and pandals had been set on fire in West Bengal to target the Hindu community.

He said, “In such a situation, if Hindus step out to protect themselves, how is it a crime? What crime is it if someone carries a weapon?”

Ghosh's response came after reports indicated that rallies for Ram Navami in several districts in the state had featured an open display of weapons.

In Malda, people reportedly brandished large swords during a procession from the Ramakrishna Palli Maidan despite prohibitory orders. In Howrah's Sankrail as well, people were armed during rallies without permission from police officials, which could invite legal action against them, reported India Today.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen reacted to Ghosh's remarks and said, “I have never seen such heavy police presence for Ram Navami before, but now the police are required to be vigilant."

Speaking on Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh also said, “Ram Navami will be celebrated in a grand way across West Bengal. It is the duty of the police to ensure the peaceful conduct of celebrations. The Hindu community celebrates the festival as per their traditions, there should not be any problem with this.”

Security tightened during Ram Navami

Heavy police deployment had been made for Ram Navami.

The BJP alleged that the TMC had tried to hinder the celebration of Ram Navami, leading the Calcutta High Court to order the government to allow peaceful processions in Howrah and other places in the state.

To ensure peace and harmony during the festivities, police officials have said that CCTVs and drones would be used to keep tabs on any disturbance. Quick response teams have been deployed to sensitive areas and more than 5,000 police personnel have been sent to Kolkata alone, reported PTI.