How many districts in the Green Zone and the list of activities allowed in Green Zones

How many districts in the Green Zone and the list of activities allowed in Green Zones

While all activities, barring a few, are allowed in the green zones, it is important to list a few important ones to remind people of what’s going to change in their area.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Green Zones will see resumption of almost all activities barring a few that involves mass participation or travel outside the state.
Green Zones will see resumption of almost all activities barring a few that involves mass participation or travel outside the state.(ANI Photo)
         

Currently 319 districts across the country are classified as falling under the Green Zone. A district is considered under Green Zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district. The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and the green zones can be moved into either Orange or Red Zones depending upon several factors including the number of positive cases, disease density, doubling rate, recovery rate, etc.

The government has listed activities that will be permitted in each zone—from the least in the Red Zones to the most in the Green Zones, however several activities including interstate travel by air, rail or road, education in school, colleges, training centres, shopping malls, cinemas, hotels, restaurants, social, political, religious gatherings and places of religious worship will remain closed across the country irrespective of any zone one is in.

While all activities are permitted in the Green Zones, it is helpful to list out the main activities that will now be permitted in the Green Zone during the third phase of lockdown beginning May 4.

· All activities are permitted in Green Zones except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country as mentioned above.

· Interstate transport including cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, buses will be allowed with one condition that the buses operate with up to 50 % of their full seating capacity and bus depots perate with up to 50% of their full capacity.

1. Barber shops, spas and saloons

2. Non-Covid hospitals and clinics

3. All business and industrial activities including construction

4. All offices both private and public can function

5. Standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential complexes

6. E-Commerce activities

7. MNREGA works,

8. All agriculture activities

9. Animal husbandry activities

10. All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

11. Banks, post offices, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance companies etc.

12. Public utilities, including power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications, internet, courier services

13. Cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc., as mentioned earlier.

ht epaper