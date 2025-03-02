‘We are worried’: How NOAA layoffs in US affect weather forecast in India

The recent layoffs at the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have raised concerns among scientists and policymakers that any reduction in observation data could affect monsoon forecast and cyclone tracking in India. According to the experts, the layoffs are expected to have far-reaching consequences(Bloomberg)

According to the experts, the layoffs are expected to have far-reaching consequences, particularly for India's ability to predict monsoons and track cyclones.

"We are worried. If NOAA reduces observations, there will be implications for weather forecasts. When ocean observations are reduced, there is less data to assimilate. Hence predictability will reduce," M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told PTI.

Notably, hundreds of weather forecasters and other federal NOAA employees on probationary status were fired last week. These included meteorologists who do crucial local forecasts in the national weather service offices.

Climate scientist at the Indian Institute for Tropical Meteorology Roxy Mathew Koll termed the NOAA layoffs as a global crisis that could impact climate science.

How do NOAA layoffs affect India?

The data collected by NOAA support weather and climate monitoring, forecasting, and disaster preparedness not just in the US, but across the globe, including India.

"For India, the monsoon forecasts, cyclone tracking, and climate projections rely on NOAA's models," Koll, who is also among the authors of reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said.

"Half of the Indian Ocean's observational network is backed by NOAA. Without this backbone, early warnings for floods, heatwaves, and storms will weaken, putting millions at risk," Koll said.

"This is more than a budget cut. It is a direct threat to climate resilience, research, and preparedness worldwide. The world cannot afford to lose NOAA," Koll, a Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar awardee added.

Some meteorologists recently reported that they received emails from their counterparts at NOAA, confirming the layoffs adding that they were unable to continue operations as before.

While India has deployed several Argo floats, moored buoys and drifting buoys for ocean observations, NOAA also has deployed similar instruments in the Indian Ocean as well as in other seas across the world.