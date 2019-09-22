e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 23, 2019

‘Howdy, Modi!’: Modi-Trump pose for selfie with a kid

The chemistry between two leaders was clearly visible when both the leaders walked towards the stage hand-in-hand.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Houston
Prior to the arrival of Modi and Trump to the mega-event -- ‘Howdy Modi!, the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance.
Prior to the arrival of Modi and Trump to the mega-event -- ‘Howdy Modi!, the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance.(ANI image)
         

In a brotherly gesture, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen posing for a selfie with hands on each other’s shoulders on the request of a kid on Sunday (local time).

Trump, who was received by Modi, was also seen meeting a group of children who were dressed up in traditional attire.

The chemistry between two leaders was clearly visible when both the leaders walked towards the stage hand-in-hand.

Watch | Howdy Modi: Cheers, chants greet PM as he arrives for mega Houston event

 

Prior to the arrival of Modi and Trump to the mega-event -- ‘Howdy Modi!, the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance.

The main event was preceded by a 90-minute-long music, dance, and multimedia show by 27 groups performing seamlessly to showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

Follow live updates here.

The cultural event included cultural performances from different states of India and America.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:45 IST

tags
trending topics
Howdy, ModiIndia vs South AfricaPM Modi in HoustonVirat KohliPM Narendra ModiAlia BhattDaughter’s Day 2019OnePlus TVReliance Jio FiberMaharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss