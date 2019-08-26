HPTDC hotels on lease: Jai Ram orders probe as opposition cries foul

india

After proposal to lease out Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels flashed on a government website, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday denied that the government planned to sell any state-run hotel and announced a probe to ascertain how the information was spread without his knowledge.

Two days back, a websites for Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet, suggested that the state government aimed to lease out 14 properties of hotels run by HPTDC.

The brochure, uploaded on the website, also mentioned the lease rates for various properties, including prominent hotel’s like Chail Palace and Golf Glade in Naldehra.

The chief minister on Sunday got into damage-control mode, after his return from Delhi, and the brochure was immediately removed.

However, by then the state government had started drawing flak from the opposition over its alleged attempt to privatise Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation hotels.

Thakur admitted that the brochure was put up on the website without his knowledge. “The decision was taken at officers-level. The accountability will be fixed,” said Thakur adding that the matter is being looked into.

The opposition Congress on Monday accused Thakur-led state government of compromising with the interest of the state. The party alleged that certain officers from outside the state have drawn a plan to sell state properties.

“It’s not for the first time we have raised the issue regarding comprising of state’s interest in the name of global investors meet,” leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said.

Former chief of state Congress committee and Nadaun legislator, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said instead of selling state-owned hotels, the government should devise a strategy to make them profitable.

“They will soon be selling the land owned by farmers to their favourites at cheap rates,” said Sukhu.

