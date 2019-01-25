HS Phoolka, Gautam Gambhir, Prabhu Deva among 112 Padma awardees

Former AAP MLA and senior advocate HS Phoolka and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among 112 persons conferred the Padma awards by the government of India on Friday, the eve of the 70th Republic Day.

The list includes 4 Padma Vibhushans, 14 Padma Bhushans and 94 Padma Shris. 21 awardees are women and 11 are persons with foreign connections — foreign dignitaries, Non resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or Overseas Citizen of India.

Three persons have been awarded posthumously while the list includes one transgender person.

Folk artist Teejan Bai, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman Anilkumar Manibhai Naik and writer Balwant Moreshwar Purandare are to be conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the President.

ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, actor Mohanlal, journalist Kuldeep Nayyar (posthumous), mountaineer Bachendri Pal and Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav are among the 14 Padma Bhusan awardees.

Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Dhindsa, Pravin Gordhan (South Africa), MDH owner Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati and ex-bureaucrat and former CAG, V K Shunglu are others in the list.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka, former Indian foreign secretary Dr S Jaishankar, late actor Kader Khan (foreigner), former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, footballer Sunil Chhetri, actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia are among those who will be conferred the Padma Shri awards.

Expressing his gratitude to the President and the government, Phoolka said the award is recognition of the fight for justice and would encourage all those activists who are working for justice to the downtrodden, that one day your work will be recognised.

This award is recognition of the fight for justice and would encourage all those activists who are working for justice to the downtrodden, that one day your work will be recognised. https://t.co/tY7htUmSjy — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) January 25, 2019

Film choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, singer Shankar Mahadevan, drummer A Sivamani, IISc professor Rohini Godbole, Kabaddi player Ajay Thakur, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, and basketball player Prashanti Singh will also be conferred with Padma Shri.

The President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier announced the Bharat Ratna to former president Pranab Mukherjee, Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 22:03 IST