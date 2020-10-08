HT Codeathon: Coding Olympiad to help train for a digital future

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 06:45 IST

Hindustan Times is launching India’s biggest coding Olympiad, Hindustan Times Codeathon, on Thursday to offer students a platform to learn coding and boost algorithmic thinking, mathematical and computing skills, and analytical thinking to prepare them for careers of tomorrow in science and technology.

HT Codeathon is open for students from grade 6 through grade 9 and offers a curriculum designed to make coding languages such as HTML, CSS & and Python appealing for school students. The top 100 performers will be chosen for the finale in December.

“Careers of the future would necessarily involve an interconnected vision towards solving global and national issues, such as healthcare and climate change. An investment in science and technology is an investment in greater equality; scientific knowledge. Science education brings tools and techniques that empower individuals and can help to combat inequalities,” said Dr Archana Sharma, senior scientist at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research), Geneva, Switzerland, best known for discovering the Higgs Boson or the God Particle in July 2012. .

Interest in science must start young. “I strongly feel that more and more children should be trained for the digital age as the future will be driven by machines. AI (artificial intelligence) will lead to a lot of job disruption. Some reports say that 75 million jobs would be wiped out in the future but at the same time, 13.3 million new jobs would be created. That means there will be a lot of disruption in the labour market and therefore our children need to be ready for human-machine collaborations that will become common in the future. If they can learn coding languages, then they can probably get to do the better jobs such as creating new software, new AI agents and programming robots.,” said Professor Mausam, head of the school of artificial intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

“It is not just about learning coding or computer science, but there is a need for training students to think critically and independently,” said Professor Soumitra Banerjee, general secretary of Breakthrough Science Society, Kolkata, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes science.

Teaching machines human language is an upcoming field of research,experts said. “This is a big area of research called natural language processing and spoken language understanding. Some early successes have happened like Google translations, but there are a lot of mistakes, which tells us it is not ready yet. If children are trained in the language of the machines and the machines learn human languages, it can lay the foundation for an interface in the future,” said Professor Mausam.

“With coding skills, students will be able to analyse and creatively solve problems by picking up a suitable programming language, design patterns and empower process of logical expression to implement solutions. Learning these coding basics at the school level will help break down challenging concepts into engaging exercises for young children,” said Anuradha Sharma, principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

“HT Codeathon is a sure route for our students to learn to code. It is a most important aspect of being digitally fluent. There’s no denying that technology now dominates all aspects of life. Being computer-literate just won’t cut it anymore. And everyone from Bill Gates to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging young people to give it a go. There is currently a shortage of software developers worldwide so learning to code can be an easy route into an open field of work,” said Nita Arora, principal, Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi.

With over 22,000 registrations on the platform, the Codeathon will train

participants for a tech-enabled future. All participants will receive mentorship from technical experts, get a certificate and an opportunity to win laptops or smart watches at the event.

You can register at www.htcodeathon.com.