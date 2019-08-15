HT continues to dominate Delhi-NCR, Punjab and is strong No.2 in Mumbai

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:41 IST

Hindustan Times remains the undisputed market leader in Delhi-National Capital Region for the 17th time and the number one daily in Punjab, including Chandigarh, apart from being a strong number two in Mumbai, the latest IRS (Indian Readership Survey Q2) figures show.

Highlighting media consumers’ growing trust in the print medium, Hindustan Times continues to make strides in all major markets, validating the faith of readers once again. In Delhi-NCR, Hindustan Times is the most read daily newspaper with 1.7 million readers (average issue readership i.e. AIR) while its closest competitor, Times of India, trails at 1.35 million.

The AIR metric represents the number of people who say they have read a publication within a time period equal to its periodicity. For newspapers, this is daily, and most advertisers consider AIR as regular readership and the best measure of the reach of a publication. For the survey of newspapers, respondents are asked which brand they read the previous day.

Hindustan Times continues to strengthen its presence in Punjab and has emerged the No. 1 newspaper of the region yet again with an AIR of 350,000. In Mumbai, it continues to remain a strong number two with an AIR of 870,000 in a market where Times of India leads with 1.32 million.

Mint, HT Media’s business daily, consolidated its number two position among leading business papers in India with an AIR of 310,000.

Hindustan, the Hindi daily, published by HMVL, a subsidiary of HT Media Ltd, is the second largest newspaper in India with 15.7 million AIR.

Hindustan continues to lead in Bihar and Uttarakhand, and is a strong number two in UP, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The IRS Q2 2019 re-affirmed Hindustan as the most read Hindi daily in Bihar with AIR of 4.8 million. It also continued to make strong inroads in Uttar Pradesh and has yet again emerged as the second most read Hindi daily with AIR of 8.3 million.

Talking about the latest IRS results, Rajan Bhalla, Group CMO, HT Media Ltd, said, “The results reaffirm the formidable trust of our readers in all our publications. We sincerely thank our readers and will continue to work earnestly towards our responsibility of delivering unparalleled value to both, our readers and advertisers.”

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 06:40 IST