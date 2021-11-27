HT legal team bags 2 awards at 7th edition of INBA Annual Awards

HT Media Limited’s legal team, headed by Dinesh Mittal, has been awarded the “Legal Team of the Year 2021” by the Indian National Bar Association (INBA) on Constitution Day.

Govind Vijay, the vice president and deputy general counsel of HT Media Group, was also given the “General Counsel of the year (Media) 2021” during the seventh edition of the INBA Annual Awards at Delhi’s Constitution Club of India on Friday.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we moved from physically signing the agreement to virtual execution, where we used digital signatures, so we evolved as a legal function after putting technology into it to keep up with the changing times,” Vijay, who was awarded at the event, said.

Govind Vijay was also given the “General Counsel of the year (Media) 2021".(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

The event was attended by Union minister of state in the ministry of law and justice SP Singh Baghel, senior lawyers and judges from across the world, senior government officials, legal departments of Fortune 500 companies and international law firms.

“We are Indians and on this day we should not forget our national language is Hindi and our Indian culture. The Constitution is all about rights and duties we need to abide by in our day to day life,” Baghel said.

As many as 35 speakers shared their views at the round table conference and talked about their experiences on legal issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

INBA also felicitated the legal fraternity leads in various sectors.

