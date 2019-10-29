e-paper
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike

As pollution levels spike in the capital following Diwali, Hindustan Times spoke to people who were out for morning walks in the capital, to get a sense of how pollution is affecting them.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:40 IST
As pollution levels spike in the capital following Diwali, Hindustan Times spoke to people who were out for morning walks in the capital, to get a sense of how pollution is affecting them. Most people agree they feel the discomfort due to the dip in air quality. Some people were even seen wearing masks during their morning walks. Watch this video where residents of Delhi narrate their experience as pollution levels spike.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:39 IST

