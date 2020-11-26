e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Significant improvement in Q2,’ says SBI chairman, links it to ‘unlock situation’

‘Significant improvement in Q2,’ says SBI chairman, links it to ‘unlock situation’

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara was in conversation with Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV-18 during HTLS 2020 on Thursday.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Dinesh K Khara.
File photo: Dinesh K Khara.(S Kumar/ Mint)
         

The second session of Day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday saw State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in conversation with Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV-18.

Khara, in his opening statements, said that a “significant improvement” in the second quarter (Q2) of the economy was noted and linked it with the government’s move to ‘Unlock’ the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The second quarter of India’s economy has seen significant improvement. I’ll co-relate it with the unlock situation,” Khara told Bhan.

Commenting of the state of the Indian economy, Khara said that post-unlock economic activity revival has given hopes to many.

“Post unlock, every day is a new day,” he said.

The SBI chairman was the second guest on Day 3 of the HTLS 2020 on Thursday. The opening session saw defence minister Rajnath Singh discuss India’s security standpoint on the day that marks the anniversary of the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Singh said that India is no longer a soft target and there has been a paradigm shift in its response to terror.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were the esteemed guests who participated and shared their views on a range of issues on the first two days of the summit last week.

