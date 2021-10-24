HT THIS DAY: October 25, 1954 — Political crisis in Pakistan; governor-general proclaims state of emergency

Karachi: The Pakistan Prime Minister, Mr Mohammed Ali, reconstituted his Cabinet this evening as the whole country lay under a state of emergency proclaimed by the Governor-General, Mr Ghulam Mohammed, because the constitutional machinery had broken down.

Within hours of Mr Mohammed Ali’s arrival home by a specially-chartered plane, the Governor-General discussed with him the most serious political crisis in the country’s history and dissolved the Constituent Assembly, called for fresh elections “ as early as possible” and ordered a new Cabinet to be ushered in.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, who named his new eight-man Cabinet to ensure “a vigorous and stable Government” in the country, himself came to power on the crest of a crisis 19 months ago when the Governor-General dismissed the Khwaja Nazimuddin Ministry.

Since Mr Mohammed Ali landed at midnight last night events moved rapidly and the crisis, the existence of which was denied by him at the airport, became a reality. He conferred with Mr Ghulam Mohammed for three hours early in the morning before the Governor-General announced his momentous order to the people who were anticipating some such action.

At least four hours before the communiqué was issued by Mr Ghulam Mohammed, leading East Pakistan members of the now dissolved Constituent Assembly openly said that “another coup is coming.”

The crisis was precipitated by sharp differences among sections of the Muslim League Party over the provisions of the new constitution which the Prime Minister, before his departure to the U.S.A., had promised the country before the end of the year.

ZONAL FEDERATION DEMAND

The “rebels” from West Pakistan, including Mr Feroz Khan Noon, Chief Minister of West Punjab, Mr Daultana, Mr M. A. Khuhro, Mr Abdul Rashid, Frontier Chief Minister, and the Pakistan Interior Minister, Mr M. A. Gurmani, wanted a zonal federation for fear that East Bengal with more than half the population of the country would dominate.

At a meeting at Lahore on Friday, the Punjab Muslim League Assembly Party gave a mandate to members of the Constituent Assembly from West Punjab that they should demand that in the future constitution of Pakistan only five subjects-defence, foreign affairs, currency and exchange, foreign trade and interzonal communications-should be administered by the Central Government of Pakistan.

This mandate was stated to have reflected the unanimous decisions reached by senior Muslim League leaders on Thursday at the conclusion of a week’s talks between Mr Feroz Khan Noon and Mr Daulatana.

SIND PARTY’S STAND

Members of the Sind Assembly Party, on the other hand, considered that with the passage of the report of the Basic Principles Committee the constitution had been adopted. They demanded passage of the draft constitution by December 25.

A majority of the Muslim League members of the Sind Assembly, in a statement issued yesterday, strongly opposed moves for forming a zonal federation for West Pakistan.

Another additional factor in the crisis was the removal last Wednesday by the Governor-General of the disqualifications imposed under P.R.O.D.A. on four Provincial Ministers, including Mr M. A. Khuhro and Mr Faziullah, enabling them to stage a come-back in the political life of the country.

The storm that had been brewing was expected to burst at the Muslim League convention fixed for October 31 but the Working Committee of the Muslim League on Friday made a dramatic eleventh-hour postponement of the convention to January “ in view of the strained political atmosphere in the country.”

The decision came in for sharp criticism from Muslim League leaders from West Pakistan. They described it as a “vicious move” and “a stab in the back of the Muslim League organization.”

PROCLAMATION

A communiqué issued by the Cabinet secretariat said: “ The Governor-General, having considered the political crisis with which the country is faced, has with deep regret come to the conclusion that the constitutional machinery has broken down. He has, therefore, decided to declare a state of emergency throughout Pakistan. The Constituent Assembly, as at present constituted, has lost the confidence of the people and can no longer function. The ultimate authority vests in the people who will decide all issues, including constitutional issues, through representatives to be elected.

“Elections will be held as early as possible. Until such time as elections are held the administration of the country will be carried on by a reconstituted Cabinet. He has called upon the Prime Minister to reform the Cabinet with a view to giving the country a vigorous and stable administration. The invitation has been accepted.

“Security and stability of the country are of paramount importance and all sectional and provincial interests must be subordinated to the supreme national interest.”