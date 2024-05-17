Bengaluru: Two police officers were suspended for dereliction of duty and two teams were formed to nab the man who allegedly murdered a 20-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Wednesday. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar formed the teams and dispatched one to Mysuru as no arrests were made even 24 hours after the incident. Hubballi Murder: 2 policemen suspended, accused absconding even after 24 hours

According to police, 21-year-old Girish Savant, alias Vishwa, knocked on the victim’s door and attacked her as soon as she opened it. There were around seven-eight knife wounds on her body. A senior officer said that the CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace the chain of events.

“The accused arrived at victim Anjali Ambigera’s house in an autorickshaw and was inside for only two minutes before stabbing her multiple times and fleeing. As per CCTV footage, he was last seen at the new bus stand in Hubballi,” police said.

Sukumar also suspended Inspector Chandrakanth and constable Rekha Havareddy of Bendigeri Police Station for neglecting their duty.

Anjali was murdered after rejecting the advances of Sawant, who had previously threatened her with a fate similar to that of Neha Hiremath, who was murdered in the same city in April.

Anjali’s family had reported Sawant’s threats to the Bendigeri Police, but their concerns were dismissed.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised a protest rally from Anjali’s house to the Town police station, demanding the transfer of the police commissioner. The protest witnessed participation from various community leaders, including Moorusavira Math seer and MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, who visited Anjali’s family and promised support, including free education for her sisters. Dingaleshwara Swami of Shirahatti Fakireshwara Math and HDMC councillor Niranjan Hiremath also offered condolences.

MLA Tenginakai blamed police laxity for the deaths of both Neha and Anjali, calling for stronger action to prevent public unrest.

“People are so angry that they want the culprit shot. Before the people take the law into their hands, the government should act,” Tenginakai said.

Congress leaders echoed the dissatisfaction, demanding the transfer of key police officials, including Commissioner Sukumar.

KPCC General Secretary Rajath Ullagaddimath wrote to Home Minister G Parameshwara, criticising the current handling of law and order, while party corporator Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath, condemned the state home minister over the latest murder. “Minister for Home G Parameshwara has failed. If you are not capable, you better resign,” he said, urging the transfer of Police Commissioner Sukumar and the appointment of a more efficient officer.

Hiremath said that there was a need for urgent action, noting that the police had been warned about the threats but failed to prevent the murder.

“The killer had threatened Anjali a week back and stabbed her in front of her family members, showing a total failure of police and no fear of the law,” he added.