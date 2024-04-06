‘Huge impact’: Lakshadweep sees surge in tourists after PM Modi's visit

Lakshadweep tourism officer Imthias Mohammed TB has confirmed an increase in inquiries to visit the island following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stopover there earlier this year. Speaking to news agency ANI, tourism officer Imthias Mohammed said, "The Impact is huge. We are receiving lots of inquiries." Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a beach in Lakshadweep. (X/ Narendra Modi)

"Lakshadweep seeks to promote more cruise ship companies…" he said. Speaking about Lakshadweep's connectivity issue with the mainland Imthias Mohammed said he hoped it would be fixed as soon as air connectivity is streamlined, boosting the influx of tourists to the island region.

Talking about his plans to visit Lakshadweep, a tourist from Mumbai Aman Singh told ANI, "We wanted to come for a very long time to Lakshwadeep but there were many myths associated with the island but PM Modi's visit had an impact that it is possible to go."

Sumit Anand, a traveller hailing from Delhi, expressed that his longstanding desire to visit the Lakshadweep islands was reignited upon viewing photographs and videos of Prime Minister Modi's visit, prompting him to make it his next destination.

Earlier in January, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said Prime Modi's trip to Lakshadweep garnered worldwide interest in the archipelago and highlighted its significant tourism prospects.

"By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions," Jaishankar posted on his official X handle.

Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep in January. He shared several pictures from his visit on social media. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, pristine blue skies, and ocean with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

(With inputs from ANI)