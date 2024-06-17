Huge political slugfest over EVM hacking charge; poll officer reacts to OTP claims. Who said what? 10 points

Allegations of electronic voting machine hacking in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat have snowballed into a major political slugfest between the Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party, even as a poll official claimed that an EVM was a standalone system with "robust administrative safeguards" to protect it from manipulation and that an OTP was not needed to unlock it. The Election Commission said EVMs are standalone devices without any wires or wireless connectivity with units outside the EVM system.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, citing a report by Mid-Day newspaper that alleged that a relative of Ravindra Waikar, the Shiv Sena candidate who emerged victorious there by a wafer-thin margin of 48 votes in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was found using a mobile phone “connected” to an EVM during the counting of votes on June 4 of the general elections.

However, Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer of the constituency, rejected the report as “false news” and said a defamation notice had been issued to the publication.

The BJP also attacked the opposition leaders over the issue and demanded that the Election Commission of India prosecute all those who “amplified the lie” by sharing the news report.

What did Mid-Day claim?

The Mid-Day report claimed that Mangesh Pandilkar, the brother in law of Ravindra Waikar, had used a mobile phone to “unlock” an EVM when the votes were being counted, allegations which returning officer Vandana Suryavanshi and Mumbai police rubbished. Mangesh Pandilkar and a polling official Dinesh Gurav have been booked by the Vanrai Police under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for flouting the EC ban on mobile phones inside counting centres.

Mid-Day, Lokmat issued notice

At a press conference on Sunday, Vandana Suryavanshi said notices had been issued to Mid-Day and Marathi daily Lokmat for allegedly publishing false news, adding they have been asked to respond within 24 hours as to why criminal proceedings under Section 499 and 505 should not be initiated, news agency PTI reported.

Poll officer admits mobile phone was used found

Vandana Suryavanshi said the personal mobile phone of one Dinesh Gurav, the data entry operator of Jogeshwari assembly constituency, was found in the hands of an unauthorised person, and action is being taken in this regard, PTI added.

"Data entry and vote counting are two different aspects. An OTP enables the ARO to open the encore login system for data entry. The counting process is independent and has nothing to do with unauthorised use of mobile phone, which is an unfortunate incident and is being probed," PTI quoted Suryavanshi as saying.

"Advance technical features and robust administrative safeguards are in place to rule out any possibility of manipulation. Safeguards include conducting everything in the presence of candidates or their agents," Suryavanshi said.

The official added that neither Waikar or losing candidate Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had sought a recount but verification of invalid postal ballots was demanded and it was done.

EVM tempering allegations: Who said what?