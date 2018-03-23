 Human skeleton with Aadhaar card found in Siliguri | india news | Hindustan Times
Human skeleton with Aadhaar card found in Siliguri

The Aadhaar card belongs to Ajit Kumar Bhattacharya, a resident of Siliguri, who went missing a year ago, police said.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2018 18:46 IST
The Bagdogra police has sent the skeleton for forensic test to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.
The Bagdogra police has sent the skeleton for forensic test to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.(HT file)

A human skeleton with an Aadhaar card was found near Church More in Gaganga tea garden adjacent to Bagdogra on Friday, police said.

The Aadhaar card belongs to Ajit Kumar Bhattacharya, a resident of Tumba Hold area of Matigara in Siliguri, the police said, adding that the man went missing a year ago.

A local resident spotted a human bone sticking out of the sand near the river there. When he removed the sand, he found the skeleton.

The Bagdogra police has sent the skeleton for forensic test to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Investigation into the incident is on, the police said.

