A portion of a building near the Humayun's Tomb complex collapsed in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi on Friday. As per Delhi Fire Services, at least eight to nine were rescued from the debris. Rescue operations in the area are underway. Sources told HT that the incident occurred after the roof of another building collapsed outside the premises of the tomb.(HT Photo)

As per PTI, the incident came to light after a call regarding a portion of a dome falling was received around 4.30 pm by Delhi Fire Services. However, sources told HT that the incident occurred after the roof of another building collapsed outside the premises of the tomb.

“I work at Humayun Tomb. When we heard the noise, my supervisor came running. We called for people and the administration. Slowly, we took out the people who were trapped," Vishal Kumar, an eyewitness told PTI.

A rescue operation, carried out by Delhi police and fire services, is underway in the complex

Confirming to HT, DCP southeast shared that a total of 10 to 12 people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed roof.

"SHO and local staff rushed on the spot and reached there within five minutes and started the rescue. In sometime, Fire personnel and CATS ambulances also reached on the spot. Later on, the NDRF also joined the rescue efforts," said the DCP.

This is a developing story…