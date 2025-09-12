Hundreds of students, carrying torches, are out on the streets to protest in Assam. Here's why

Assam has been gripped by fresh unrest this week as protests demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community turned violent in Dhubri's Golakganj. What began as a peaceful demonstration has spiralled into clashes and injuries following an alleged police crackdown, leading to a 12-hour bandh, and bringing the long-pending demand for constitutional recognition into sharp focus. Several student groups held a torch march in Assam's Golakganj this week.

What triggered the violence?

On Wednesday night, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) organised a torchlight march from Chilarai College to Golakganj Bazaar. The rally, pressing for ST status and a separate ‘Kamatapur’ state, saw thousands coming on the streets and was stopped midway by police and paramilitary personnel.

Protesters allege that the security forces resorted to a lathi-charge despite the march being peaceful, leaving several people, including women, injured. The incident sparked widespread outrage and prompted the AKRSU to call a 12-hour bandh in Dhubri on Thursday.

Roads were blocked, markets stayed shut, and security was tightened across the district bordering Bangladesh.

The demand for ST status

The Koch-Rajbongshis are not alone in their agitation. Alongside them, five other communities - Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes - have been demanding ST status for decades. Recognition, they argue, is essential to safeguard their land rights, cultural identity, and socio-economic security.

The Moran Students’ Union, too, recently mobilised over 20,000 people in Margherita, eastern Assam, pressing for ST recognition and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule.

The Koch-Rajbongshi leadership, through the AKRSU, has also revived calls for a separate Kamatapur state.

Government response

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the incident where protesters were allegedly beaten up by cops “unfortunate” and ordered a probe.

The officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station was suspended, while the OC of Gauripur was withdrawn from duty.

A high-level inquiry has been initiated against the district’s Superintendent of Police and two DSPs, with a report expected within five days.

Public health engineering minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was dispatched to Dhubri, where he met injured students, assured medical support, and urged community leaders to maintain peace.

“No one has suffered serious injuries, but we will ensure accountability. Any police personnel found guilty of using excessive force will face strict action,” Sarma said.

Opposition reaction

The crackdown drew sharp political backlash from the Opposition. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the “brutal assault” on students, accusing the BJP-led government of “disregarding the dignity of indigenous communities.”

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honour the BJP’s long-standing promise of ST status to six Assamese communities.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged that the state government was indifferent to the plight of tribal and indigenous groups.

What happens next?

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has promised to present a detailed report on the six communities’ ST demand during the November Assembly session. But with emotions running high and student groups threatening phase-wise agitations, the state is treading a fine line between maintaining law and order and addressing long-standing ethnic aspirations.

According to reports, observers warn that unless dialogue begins soon, the protests could intensify, making it harder for the government to balance political commitments with administrative realities.