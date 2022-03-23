Hundreds of tribals storm into Sukma collectorate, video goes viral

RAIPUR: Hundreds of people under the banner of Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS) stormed into the collectorate office premises in Bastar’s Sukma district on Tuesday raising various demands including removal of the collector, reservation in government jobs and acquittal of innocent tribals lodged in jails on charges of being Maoists.

The protestors accused the collector of not paying heed to them and refusing to meet a delegation of SAS a couple of days ago. However, the collector refuted the charges and said that he always met people and never ignored any representation.

The protestors submitted a memorandum mentioning their demands to the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) before ending their agitation.

On Tuesday evening, the Sukma unit of SAS stormed inside the collectorate premises in support of its 20-point demands including 100 percent reservation to locals in grade III and IV government jobs in the district, acquittal of innocent tribals lodged in jails on charges of being Maoists.

The visuals of the protest went viral on social media in which the police are seen trying to contain the protestors but the crowd managed to break through the main gate of the collectorate.

यह वीडियो छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा ज़िले का है, जहाँ आदिवासी समुदाय के लोगों ने कलेक्टर कार्यालय का घेराव कर कलेक्टर को हटाने की माँग की..! साथ में फर्जी मुठभेड़ के दोषियों पर कार्यवाही करने एवं पीड़ितों को मुआवज़ा देने, जेलों में बंद आदिवासियों की रिहाई की भी माँग उठायी..! pic.twitter.com/fpReEWN8hg — Arjun Mehar ☭ | अर्जुन महर ☭ (@Arjun_Mehar) March 22, 2022

Chief of SAS Sukma, Pojja Ram Markam claimed that recently their delegation had gone to the collectorate to meet collector Vineet Nandanwar regarding their demands but he did not meet them. On Monday, SAS members decided to gherao his office in support of the demands, including the removal of the collector.

Their demands also include compensation and job to the kin of those killed in Edesmetta police firing in 2013.

Meanwhile, collector Vineet Nandanwar said the district administration always pays attention to the demands of the locals and takes appropriate action.

“I always met people and addressed their problems. The allegations against me are baseless. Some people with vested interest are trying to politicise the issue to target the district administration,” he added.