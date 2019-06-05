Husband, in-laws, booked for Dahisar woman’s suicide in Mumbai

Two months after a 31-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train in Dahisar, six of her in-laws were booked last week for abetting her suicide, but are yet to be arrested.

According to Dahisar police, the deceased, Nita Dilip Chavan was allegedly harassed by her in-laws. On March 19, she killed herself by jumping in front of a local train. Chavan’s brother Hemant Sawant last week lodged a criminal complaint against Chavan’s husband Dilip, mother-in-law Vanita, brother-in-law and his wife, Dilip’s sister and her husband. Chavan worked as an assistant manager at Mumbai international airport.

The police have booked all the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Senior inspector Vasant Pingle said, “No arrest has been made so far. Further probe is on.”

Sawant, in his statement, claimed that all the accused were harassing Chavan since she married Dilip on April 17, 2017. Chavan and Dilip started living separately from June 2018.

On February 20, Chavan received a divorce notice from Dilip. “Chavan was disturbed with the notice and she went into depression after that. Finding no way out, she killed herself on March 19 by jumping in front of the local train, Sawant said.

Dilip refused to speak when HT contacted him for a comment.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 05:43 IST