 Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl set on fire by boy dies in hospital
Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl set on fire by boy dies in hospital

Police said the boy, a minor, had been pestering the girl to marry him. He had an argument at her residence on March 27 and in a fit of rage allegedly set her ablaze.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2018 20:56 IST
The boy, who also suffered burn injuries in the incident, was undergoing treatment.
The boy, who also suffered burn injuries in the incident, was undergoing treatment. (AFP file photo)

A 16-year-old girl, who was battling for life after a boy set her ablaze at her house here three days back, succumbed to her injuries at a state-run hospital this afternoon, police said.

The girl, who suffered over 70% burn injuries after the boy, allegedly set her on fire, succumbed to her injuries at 3.30pm on Friday, they said.

Police said the boy, a minor, had been pestering the girl to marry him. He had an argument at her residence on March 27 and in a fit of rage allegedly set her ablaze by dousing kerosene.

The boy, who also suffered burn injuries in the incident, was undergoing treatment, police said.

