Hyderabad bound Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport

A Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad to Indore with 104 passengers and crew on board made an emergency landing at the Indore airport Sunday noon after an engine failure, the airport’s top official said.

“The aircraft landed successfully at 12:06 pm at the Indore airport. All the 104 passengers and crew are safe,” Indore airport director, A Sanyal said.

Sanyal said the pilot of the Jet Airways flight 9W 955 informed the air traffic control (ATC) that one of the plane’s engine had failed.

“We made all the necessary arrangements as per protocol,” Sanyal said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 14:12 IST