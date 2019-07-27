Hyderabad businessman Sana Satish Babu arrested by ED in Moin Qureshi case

Sana Satish Babu, the Hyderabad-based businessman whose case was at the centre of the tug of war between the CBI’s two top officers last year, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Sana Satish Babu has been arrested in a money laundering case involving controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, according to news agency ANI.

Sana Satish Babu’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate is seen as a vindication of the stand taken by the ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana who had taken on his boss in the agency Alok Verma.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 IST