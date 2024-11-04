Hyderabad: Comedian arrested for ‘reckless’ driving that led to car crash

Utsav Dixit, a Hyderabad-based businessman who recently entered the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian, was arrested for allegedly crashing his luxury vehicle, a Porsche, against the wall of a park, police said on Sunday. Utsav Dixit (File Photo)

“The car collided against the boundary wall of KBR Park at about 5:45 am on Friday. It hit a tree and caused severe damage to the wall, grills, and pavement. Its front portion and wheels were damaged,” a police release, PTI reported.

Dixit escaped but was traced and arrested. The 33-year-old lost control over the car due to ‘reckless’ driving, resulting in the collision, the release noted.

“He was sent for alcohol and drug tests and other procedures as per the legal provisions. The Banjara Hills police station has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicle Act, and Prevention of Damage to Property (PDPP) Act,” it added.

Earlier, the incident was reported on the ‘Dial 100’ helpline by a citizen. The Porsche was found without a number plate; a broken one was found inside the car.

Dixit could now lose his driving rights as his license was sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for disqualification.

Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that a court has instructed the police to issue a notice under Section 35 of the BNS to Dixit to appear for questioning. He will be asked for further details and his statement will be recorded and submitted to the court.

As per the report, the businessman-comedian was returning after leaving home the previous night following a minor disagreement with his wife. The Porsche was gifted to her by her father (Dixit's father-in-law).