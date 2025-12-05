Hyderabad House: The 378 crore royal Delhi mansion where Modi is hosting Putin

Amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting him at one of India’s most distinguished diplomatic venues, the Hyderabad House. Located close to India Gate, this grand structure routinely serves as the backdrop for high-profile state visits and official banquets. Originally acquired by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad in 1926, the opulent structure blends neo-classical and Mughal styles.(DPR PMO )

The origins of Hyderabad House date back nearly a century. In 1926, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad and once hailed as the world’s richest man, acquired a little over eight acres in the capital.

The purchase was driven by practicality, as a member of the Chamber of Princes, the Nizam needed a stately residence in Delhi for meetings convened by the British authorities. Several other princely families also maintained residences in the neighbourhood, such as Baroda House, Bikaner House and Patiala House.

Determined to create a residence befitting his stature, the Nizam commissioned renowned architect Edwin Lutyens. The result was a majestic structure modelled partly on the then Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan), blending neo-classical style with touches of Roman design. Contemporary estimates suggest the palace cost around ₹50 lakh, a staggering sum in pre-Independence India, equivalent to an estimated ₹378 crore in today’s terms, assuming an average long-term inflation trend, said a report by Times Now.

Designed in the form of a butterfly, the mansion originally housed 36 rooms, including four reserved for the zanana, the separate part of a Muslim household meant for wives and female servants. According to the India Tourism Development Corporation, the building showcases a central dome, manicured quadrangle lawns, sweeping staircases, a circular entry hall, and a fusion of European forms with Mughal detailing. Burmese teak, luxury furnishings modelled on London hotel suites, and electrical fixtures imported from New York added to its grandeur. Although only ₹26 lakh had been allocated initially, the final expenditure nearly doubled, a cost the Nizam willingly absorbed.

Insuring such an opulent residence became essential. Records cited by The Hindu revealed that the building was insured for ₹12 lakh, its furniture for another ₹6 lakh, and adjacent land parcels and structures were purchased and insured separately. One nearby 3.73-acre plot cost just ₹18,650 at the time, while another building and its furnishings were acquired for ₹40,000 and insured for ₹60,000.

The interiors reflected the Nizam’s taste for fine art and craftsmanship. Lahore’s celebrated painter Abdul Rahman Chughtai was commissioned to create 30 artworks for ₹12,000. Handwoven carpets from Iraq and Persia adorned the floors, and the dining hall was designed to host as many as 500 guests, said the report.

Yet, despite the scale and splendour, the Nizam never felt at home in Hyderabad House, often considering its architecture too Western. His visits remained infrequent, and by the time he last came to Delhi in 1954, he hosted one of the final grand gatherings there, attended by dignitaries such as President Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru and Eleanor Roosevelt, the report noted.

Hyderabad House has since become a cornerstone of India’s diplomatic infrastructure. The government took it on lease in 1954, and today the Ministry of External Affairs oversees its use, while the India Tourism Development Corporation manages its upkeep and hospitality services.