Delhi traffic police issues advisory for today; major road restrictions, diversions announced

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for December 5, Friday, in the view of the Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit. On Friday, Putin is expected to attend a ceremonial reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 11:00 am(HT Photo/ Representational Image)

As part of the traffic advisory, Delhi Traffic police announced routes to avoid, along with alternative routes to use. Restrictions and diversions were announced around major areas, including ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, and Rajghat Crossing.

As per the advisory, special arrangements have been made for smooth traffic regulation on 5 December.

Restrictions from 10 am to 11:30 am

No vehicles allowed to park or stop on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Vehicles found parked would be towed away for disobedience. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir.

Traffic diversions will be put up on Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas crossing, San Martin to ABHM crossing, San Martin to Abhai crossing, on Sunheri Masjid and roads around Rail Bhawan.

It also advised commuters to avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.

The alternative routes which can be used by commuters include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.

Restrictions from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

Delhi traffic police instructed that no parking or halting will be allowed on Janpath Road, R/A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, and W-Point.

Vehicles which will be found parked here will be towed and kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit.

Traffic diversions during this time will be on Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, and Barakhamba Road

As per the traffic police, routes which are to be avoided include Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Janpath Road and others.

Alternative routes include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, K Kamraj Marg, etc.

Restrictions from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

From 3 pm to 5 pm, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Janpath Road, Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, Sikandra Road and Bhairon Marg. Vehicles found parked here will be towed and prosecuted, the advisory said. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday and was received by PM Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Palam airport. On Friday, Putin is expected to attend a ceremonial reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 11:00 am, followed by a visit to Rajghat at around 11:30 am.