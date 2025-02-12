Hyderabad no longer back office for global enterprises: Telangana min

Hyderabad is no longer just a back-office for global enterprises but is fast becoming a strategic hub for high-value innovation, deep-tech, and intellectual property creation, Telangana information technology, electronics and communications minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday. Telangana information technology, electronics and communications minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad would become indispensable to the future of technology (HT Photo)

Delivering the keynote address at the 32nd Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA) national summit and awards, Sridhar Babu said Telangana was envisioning a transition from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to Global Value Centres (GVCs), a move that will place Hyderabad at the heart of the next wave of global technology and business transformation.

“Over the past few years, GCCs have positioned Hyderabad as a key global hub for technology and business operations. Now, it is time to take the next step: evolving from GCCs to GVCs. This shift marks a new era for Telangana, where we move from being vendors to value partners, from service delivery to value creation, and from execution to innovation,” he said.

The minister said Hyderabad would become indispensable to the future of technology. With 1,500+ tech firms, 1.5 million IT professionals, and 300,000 AI engineers, Hyderabad has already emerged as a top-five global outsourcing destination and one of the fastest-growing GCC hubs.

“The city is driving the future of global technology. With 13% annual growth, $32 billion in IT exports, and $5 billion in domestic IT output, the city is a key hub for semiconductors, pharma, and BFSI, delivering cutting-edge solutions worldwide,” he said.

Sridhar Babu said with a $186 billion GDP, Telangana aims to add $1 trillion to India’s economy in the next decade by boosting growth from 12% to 18% and leading in AI, semiconductors, defence tech, and deep-tech innovation.

The HYSEA national summit and awards, co-hosted by HYSEA and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI-H), a Telangana’s flagship IT industry event, bringing together leaders from technology, business, and government.

This year’s theme, “AI & Beyond: Redefining the Future,” highlighted Hyderabad’s growing dominance in AI-led transformation.