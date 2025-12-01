Hyderabad nursery school attendant pushes 4-year-old girl to floor, bangs her head

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl studying in a nursery class was allegedly assaulted by a female attendant at a school in Telangana's Hyderabad, according to police officials who confirmed the incident on Sunday. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, prompting police to detain the school attendant.(X)

The case came to light after the child’s parents reportedly approached the authorities, stating that their daughter had been physically harmed while in school care.

The parents’ complaint prompted the police to register a case against the staff member, said a report by news agency PTI. Officers said the woman was subsequently detained for questioning.

Disturbing video surfaces

The development followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media, which appeared to show the attendant striking the child and forcefully pushing her to the floor. She is seen banging the child's head to the floor multiple times and also trampling on her. The clip triggered widespread concern among local residents, parents and internet users alike.

In their formal statement, the girl’s parents alleged that the assault was deliberate and not an accidental act of mishandling. They demanded immediate action against the attendant and called for stricter supervision within the school to ensure the safety of young children, the PTI report noted.

Investigators believe ongoing friction between the two women may have played a role in the incident. The accused, Lakshmi, was reportedly uneasy about the mother of the four-year-old, a younger staff member at the same school, and may have been worried that her position at the school was at risk. This underlying tension is now being examined as a possible factor behind the alleged assault, said a report by the NDTV.

A police official from the Jeedimetla police station confirmed the registration of the case and the woman’s custody status. He added that all relevant evidence, including the video and eyewitness accounts, is being examined as part of the investigation.

Authorities are now looking into the circumstances leading up to the incident and assessing whether lapses occurred in the school’s monitoring systems. Further inquiry is in progress, and officials said appropriate legal action will follow once the investigation concludes.

