From Jagirdars’ College to a public school: The rich history of HPS

Talking about the school’s history, HPS Society president Gusti J Noria said: “The history of HPS dates back to 1919, when director general of the court of wards (department of revenue) H Weikfield put forth a proposal before seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan for establishing a residential school on the lines of Eton College and Harrow College in London, to give the sons of jagirdars an enriching learning experience.”

So, it began as Jagirdars’ College in 1923. “There is no exact date when it actually started – some say it’s in April and others say it was in July. Now, it is completing its centenary this year,” Noria added.

After the Nizam acceded Hyderabad state to Indian Union and the jagirdari system was abolished in 1950, the Jagirdars’ college turned into the Hyderabad Public School in 1951 under a society, which was formed under the Societies Registration Act.

It started with just five students and six teachers under the first founder-principal H W Shawcross. The first batch appeared for Senior Cambridge ‘O’ levels in 1929. By 1930, the strength of the school was 150.

“We nurture leaders of tomorrow. We believe that it is not always the front benchers who are leaders, but even those in the backbenches have the potential to grow into world leaders. To become a leader, you must be an all-rounder in education, sports and arts and that is why the HPS stands apart from other national international schools,” said Noria.

“The main tenet of our school is to nurture our students to soar, lead and serve, because “eagle” is our emblem. We make them global leaders to serve the people,” Noria said.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, World Bank president Ajay Pal Banga, Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayan, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle are some of the prominent names who studied in the school.

“It has been 30 years since I studied in HPS and I still cherish the memories. It is incredible that the historic institution is celebrating its centenary. Not just studies, I used to participate in several extra-curricular activities which I still remember. It made a student an all-round personality,” said Shantanu Narayan.

“It’s just incredible how the HPS has had its impact on the lives of its students. I have the fondest memories from this institution. From playing cricket in the ground to making friends to learning academics – the real academics, the HPS has given me everything,” said Satya Nadella.

“100 years? I just can’t believe it. The school brings back so many memories. I made friends for life time here,” remarked Harsha Bhogle.

