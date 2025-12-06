Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Hyderabad traffic advisory: Avoid ORR Exit 15 at Pedda Golconda on December 8 and 9. Check details

Hyderabad traffic: As per the advisory, heavy congestion is expected near ORR Exit 15 at Pedda Golconda.

Ahead of the Telangana Global Rising Summit 2047, a traffic advisory has been issued for Hyderabad for December 8 and 9.

The movement of VVIP convoys is likely to slow traffic and restrict road access in the area throughout the event.(ANI Grab )
As per the advisory, heavy congestion is expected near ORR Exit 15 at Pedda Golconda. The movement of VVIP convoys is likely to slow traffic and restrict road access in the area throughout the event.

Officials have urged commuters to avoid this stretch during restricted hours and use alternate routes to ensure smoother travel. Travellers have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance to prevent delays.

Signboards are expected to be placed at key points and police personnel will be deployed on the ground to regulate vehicle flow and guide motorists.

Commuters have been urged to follow all traffic instructions and cooperate with authorities to minimise disruption during the summit.

In separate news, Russian President Vladimir Putin was hosted at one of India’s most distinguished diplomatic venues, Hyderabad House. Located close to India Gate, this grand structure routinely serves as the backdrop for high-profile state visits and official banquets.

The origins of Hyderabad House date back nearly a century. In 1926, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad and once regarded as the world’s richest man, acquired a little over eight acres in the capital.

The purchase was made for practical reasons. As a member of the Chamber of Princes, the Nizam required a stately residence in Delhi for meetings convened by the British authorities. Several other princely families also maintained residences in the neighbourhood, including Baroda House, Bikaner House and Patiala House.

