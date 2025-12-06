Hyderabad traffic advisory: Avoid ORR Exit 15 at Pedda Golconda on December 8 and 9. Check details

Ahead of the Telangana Global Rising Summit 2047, a traffic advisory has been issued for Hyderabad for December 8 and 9. The movement of VVIP convoys is likely to slow traffic and restrict road access in the area throughout the event.(ANI Grab )

As per the advisory, heavy congestion is expected near ORR Exit 15 at Pedda Golconda. The movement of VVIP convoys is likely to slow traffic and restrict road access in the area throughout the event.

Officials have urged commuters to avoid this stretch during restricted hours and use alternate routes to ensure smoother travel. Travellers have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance to prevent delays.

Signboards are expected to be placed at key points and police personnel will be deployed on the ground to regulate vehicle flow and guide motorists.

Commuters have been urged to follow all traffic instructions and cooperate with authorities to minimise disruption during the summit.

