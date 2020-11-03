Hyderabadi businessman stabbed to death in Georgia in US, three arrested

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:08 IST

A 37-year-old man from Hyderabad was stabbed to death outside his house in Thomaston city of Georgia in the US late on Saturday night (at around 10 am on Sunday morning in India), his family members said.

Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, a native of Chanchalguda in the old city of Hyderabad, who was running a grocery shop, was stabbed by unknown attackers when he opened the door of his house. His family in Hyderabad was informed of the murder on Monday.

Mohiuddin is survived by his wife Mehnaaz Fatima and a 10-month old baby. He had been in Georgia for the last 10 years and had last visited Hyderabad in January to see his new-born.

According to his family members, CCTV footage showed that Mohiuddin was assaulted by four miscreants.

“Initially, we suspected the hand of his business partners with whom Mohiuddin had some differences. Later, we came to know that the killers had nothing to do with him. They might have killed him for money,” said a close relative of Fatima.

She said the family had received information on Monday night that the police had arrested three men while the fourth suspect was still absconding. “We are yet to get further details about the accused and their motive,” the relative said.

Fatima said her husband had spoken to her around 9 am on Sunday (Saturday night in the US) and said he would call back after half an hour on reaching home. But I did not get the call even after two hours,” she said.

Later, Fatima called up his sister-in-law and other friends in Georgia, who in turn enquired with the locals and found out that Mohiuddin was murdered. “They told me that the police had shifted his body to a nearby hospital,” she said.

Fatima wrote to Union external affairs minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar requesting him to arrange an emergency visa for her and her father-in-law Khaja Moizuddin to fly to the US to attend the last rites of her husband.

She also urged her to ask the Indian embassy in Washington and the Indian consulate in Atlanta to inquire into his murder.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson Amjadullah Khan said he had also requested the external affairs ministry for help to the bereaved family.