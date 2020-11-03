e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hyderabadi businessman stabbed to death in Georgia in US, three arrested

Hyderabadi businessman stabbed to death in Georgia in US, three arrested

Mohiuddin who had been in Georgia for the last 10 years is survived by his wife Mehnaaz Fatima and a 10-month old baby who live in Hyderabad.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:08 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin was running a grocery shop in Thomaston city in Georgia.
Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin was running a grocery shop in Thomaston city in Georgia.(Sourced)
         

A 37-year-old man from Hyderabad was stabbed to death outside his house in Thomaston city of Georgia in the US late on Saturday night (at around 10 am on Sunday morning in India), his family members said.

Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, a native of Chanchalguda in the old city of Hyderabad, who was running a grocery shop, was stabbed by unknown attackers when he opened the door of his house. His family in Hyderabad was informed of the murder on Monday.

Mohiuddin is survived by his wife Mehnaaz Fatima and a 10-month old baby. He had been in Georgia for the last 10 years and had last visited Hyderabad in January to see his new-born.

According to his family members, CCTV footage showed that Mohiuddin was assaulted by four miscreants.

“Initially, we suspected the hand of his business partners with whom Mohiuddin had some differences. Later, we came to know that the killers had nothing to do with him. They might have killed him for money,” said a close relative of Fatima.

She said the family had received information on Monday night that the police had arrested three men while the fourth suspect was still absconding. “We are yet to get further details about the accused and their motive,” the relative said.

Fatima said her husband had spoken to her around 9 am on Sunday (Saturday night in the US) and said he would call back after half an hour on reaching home. But I did not get the call even after two hours,” she said.

Later, Fatima called up his sister-in-law and other friends in Georgia, who in turn enquired with the locals and found out that Mohiuddin was murdered. “They told me that the police had shifted his body to a nearby hospital,” she said.

Fatima wrote to Union external affairs minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar requesting him to arrange an emergency visa for her and her father-in-law Khaja Moizuddin to fly to the US to attend the last rites of her husband.

She also urged her to ask the Indian embassy in Washington and the Indian consulate in Atlanta to inquire into his murder.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson Amjadullah Khan said he had also requested the external affairs ministry for help to the bereaved family.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In