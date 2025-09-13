'I am alive, not dead': Woman in viral Mahindra Thar showroom crash slams fake news

Maani Pawar, the woman in the midst of a now-viral clip that witnessed a brand new Mahindra Thar crashing out of a glass showroom wall, broke her silence about her condition and debunked the rumours of her death. Maani Pawar called rumours about her death "completely false and attention-seeking."(Instagaram)

She called the speculation "completely false and attention-seeking." Pawar issued the clarification after several social media posts suggesting that the woman in question died in the incident circulated widely.

In a video statement posted on Instagram, Pawar strongly rejected the false reports about her injuries and alleged death.

Also Read | Dramatic first drive: Woman’s Thar Roxx flies off first floor, lands on pavement below

"I am alive and not dead. Please stop spreading fake videos. Some people, just to gain views and likes, have posted completely fake content. They claimed I had a fractured nose and that I had died in the accident. These are baseless and hurtful lies," Pawar said in the video.

Pawar then went on to inform us that she was inside the Thar with her family and a salesman when the accident happened.

"The vehicle was already at high RPM, as the salesman had pointed out. Suddenly, it accelerated, broke through the glass, and overturned on the road," she said.

The incident, which took place at a Mahindra dealership in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar, led to several fake news claims after CCTV footage of the crash made rounds on social media.

The video showed the SUV bursting through the showroom's glass wall and plunging onto the street below, eventually landing upside down.

On the day of the accident, Pawar, 29, was at the showroom to take delivery of the ₹27 lakh SUV and the crash occurred during a traditional ritual of squeezing a lemon under the tyre for good luck.

The woman in question also explained that she was not behind the wheel when the accident happened. "I was not driving, my husband was," she explained, further stating that some sexist memes blamed her, labelling the "female" driver for the fall of the car.