‘I am confident that…’: Modi extends best wishes to new UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his “best wishes” to the new President of United Arab Emirate (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to deepen,” Modi's post on the micro-blogging site read.

The UAE's de facto leader Sheikh Mohamed was elected as the new president of the Gulf nation by the federal supreme council earlier in the day, state media reported.

My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen. @MohamedBinZayed — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2022

The council, which groups the rulers of the seven emirates of the UAE federation, named Sheikh Mohamed as the new president, a day after his half-brother, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away.

“We congratulate him and pledge allegiance to him as do our people...and the entire country will follow his leadership to glory,” Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the vice president and premier of the UAE wrote on Twitter.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi since 2004, the 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed - also known as MBZ, controls the world's fourth-richest wealth fund and nearly 6 per cent of proven reserves of crude oil, according to Bloomberg. He is also credited for polishing the Gulf nation's image as a socially liberal, pro-business oasis while keeping a tight anchor on dissent and blanketing the country with high-tech surveillance, the Bloomberg report added.

Meanwhile, Modi's message on the recent developments in the UAE comes on a day India observed a state mourning as a mark of respect for the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa. The national flag was flown at half-mast earlier on Saturday across the country on all buildings where the Tricolour flew daily. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) made the announcement of a one-day state mourning on Friday.

Modi also took to Twitter on Friday after the news of Sheikh Khalifa demise broke. He said that he is “deeply saddened” to learn about Sheikh Khalifa's passing away, and remembered him as a “great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.”

Several other political leaders, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among others, also condoled the demise of Sheikh Khalifa.