Home / World News / Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to be new UAE president: Report
world news

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to be new UAE president: Report

  • Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, WAM news agency said, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.
Image courtesy: twitter.com/@MohamedBinZayedv
Image courtesy: twitter.com/@MohamedBinZayedv
Published on May 14, 2022 02:56 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, WAM news agency said, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uae
uae
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Sri Lankan army officers on patrol during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka temporarily lifts curfew, new PM seeks to form cabinet | 5 points

    On the brink of bankruptcy, Sri Lanka - an island nation of 22 million - is set to ease the curfew for 12 hours as the country goes through a political churning amid the worst economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe - a five-time prime minister - was appointed for the sixth time late on Thursday by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

  • PTI workers | Representational image

    Pakistan police resort to tear gas, baton-charge PTI workers: Report

    In a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has hit the street against the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistani authorities resorted to tear gas and baton-charge the party workers who were preparing for a rally in Sialkot on Saturday morning, according to local media.

  • Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in the Chaoyang district in Beijing. (AP)

    In a haze of disinfectant, China struggles with invisible enemy

    Leaving a fine mist of disinfectant in their wake, China's hazmat-clad health workers are cleaning homes, roads, parcels and even people -- but more than two years into the pandemic, experts say it is a futile measure against Covid-19. Personal possessions and home furnishings lie amid clouds of cleanser, the images show -- while in other cases the targets are city streets, walls and parks. The odds have not deterred China's disinfectant sprayers.

  • Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the US conspired with the then Opposition leaders to topple his government.

    I have ‘blocked’ numbers of those in establishment: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the establishment is calling him but he has blocked their numbers and will not speak to anyone until a date for the general election is announced, contending that dropping an atom bomb on the country would be better than having "criminals" at the helm of the government. Khan said that he has "blocked their numbers".

  • People wearing protective face masks | Representational image

    Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

    Colombian schools can drop the mandatory use of face masks in enclosed spaces if they meet the criteria starting on May 16, in light of the favorable COVID-19 epidemiological situation over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced Friday. Read: Why India must come clean on Covid-19 deaths HGerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Health Ministryalso pointed out that only 42.2 percent of children in Colombia are fully vaccinated.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out