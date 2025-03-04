‘I am not God’: Shivakumar on ‘nuts and bolts’ remark about Karnataka actors

Amid the controversy over his “nuts and bolts” comment about Karnataka actors, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he is “not God” and will correct his remarks if they were wrong. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar says he’ll correct his “nuts and bolts” remark if wrong.(PTI FILE)

His remarks at the Bengaluru International Film Festival inauguration, where he criticised the low turnout of actors and claimed to know “how to tighten the nuts and bolts” of the film industry, sparked controversy.

“We may not be right and polished...let me rectify it. I am not God, so if I have done anything wrong, I will rectify it, but I am speaking in the best interest of the (film) industry. I am also from the industry...I have an interest in this industry,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

“We conducted the International Film Festival in Bengaluru, and next year, I am planning to organise IFFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) in Bengaluru,” the deputy chief minister added.

Shivakumar's comments faced strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which accused him of ‘threatening’ actors.

BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan condemned the statement, claiming that the Congress government in Karnataka is pressuring artists to support its political campaign.

“As a responsible government, such a threatening statement by people in power, is not right. The Congress government in Karnataka threatening ‘we know how to tighten your bolts and nuts,’ what do you mean by that? This kind of threat is not fair and advisable…We condemn the statement by deputy chief minister…Ill-treating actors and Kannada film industry, asking them to be part of Congress campaign and their agenda, what kind of mindset Congress have?” Narayan questioned while speaking to ANI.

