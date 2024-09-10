Rahul Gandhi in US: 'I don't hate PM Modi, but…'; BJP blasts Cong MP | 10 points

Rahul Gandhi in US news updates: Rahul Gandhi of the Congress said he doesn't hate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi but only disagrees with his point of view. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Monday (local time) during his four-day visit to the US. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students at Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA, on Monday (local time), (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi also said India essentially, is an idea of mixing and merging, while alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have the “misunderstanding” of seeing India as a bunch of separate things.

"India at heart, is a union of languages, traditions, histories, religion, everything... When you have lunch here, you get first course, second course. We don't get that, we get a thali, and everything placed in it... It's a jumble and every food has the same value. So this idea of mixing and merging is in India," Rahul Gandhi said.

“When Indian people go to their religious places, they merge with their deity. This is the nature of India. The misunderstanding that the BJP and RSS have is they think that India is a whole bunch of separate things. So we don't need to redefine anything, it's already there,” Rahul Gandhi said.

On being asked about the idea of ‘love’ in reference to his "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" slogan, the Congress leader said he disagrees with Prime Minister Modi's point of view but doesn't hate him or consider him as his enemy.

“You will be surprised, but I don't actually hate Mr Modi. He has got a point of view, fine. I don't agree with his point of view but I don't hate him. In many moments, I empathise with him. I don't think like he is my enemy. He has a different point of view, I have a different point of view. I have empathy and compassion for what he is doing,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha is currently on a four-day visit to the United States. He addressed the prestigious Georgetown University and another event in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi in US: 10 points