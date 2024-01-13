close_game
News / India News / 'I love my son, but…': What Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth wrote on note recovered from suitcase

‘I love my son, but…’: What Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth wrote on note recovered from suitcase

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 12:49 PM IST

The six-line note was found inside the suitcase, which was stuffed with the body of the four-year-old Chinmaya, allegedly killed by her mother Suchana Seth.

The sensational murder case of the four-year-old boy reached a vital breakthrough after the police investigating the matter found a note on a crumpled tissue paper allegedly written by the victim's mother, Suchana Seth, which, according to the officials, hints at a possible motive of killing her son. The Times of India reported that the six-line note was found inside the suitcase, which was stuffed with the body of the four-year-old Chinmaya. The data scientist and founder-CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup is suspected of having murdered her son allegedly over a strained relationship with her husband Venkat Raman.

Suchana Seth, who is accused of killing her 4-year-old son, was taken for a regular medical examination by police at Calangute in North Goa.(ANI)
Suchana Seth, who is accused of killing her 4-year-old son, was taken for a regular medical examination by police at Calangute in North Goa.(ANI)

The recovered note, scribbled hastily and purportedly with an eyeliner, read, “Court and my husband pressuring me to give custody of my son. I cannot take it anymore…My ex-husband is violent…he used to teach bad manners to son.” It further read, “I am extremely guilty and frustrated. I love my son but I did not want to see him meeting his father.”

Suchana Seth had reportedly confessed to having written the note, but she continues to maintain that she did not kill her son.

In what the investigators called a “voluntary disclosure” of some aspects of the incident, Seth informed the police officials about a few details after she was taken to the service apartment in Goa, where the incident has been suspected to have taken place, to recreate the crime scene. She

“She showed us where her son was lying in the room, where the suitcase she stuffed the boy was kept, and how she put the body in,” TOI reported, citing a police official.

The startup CEO was arrested on January 8 when she was travelling from North Goa to Bengaluru by road with her son's body stuffed in a bag. When the cab in which Suchana was travelling was in Karnataka, the police contacted the cab driver, and thus, the crime was revealed.

The postmortem report revealed that the child was smothered by either a towel or a pillow. However adamant she was with her version of the crime, the 39-year-old has reportedly not yet given any satisfactory answer as to why she hid the body in the suitcase.

Follow Us On