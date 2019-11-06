e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

I-T dept attaches Sasikala’s assets worth Rs 1,600-crore, officials say

The raids had also identified that these properties were purchased with demonetised notes worth Rs1500 crore out of Rs 1600 crore used for this purchase.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:12 IST
HTC and Agencies
HTC and Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
VK Sasikala is lodged in a Bengaluru jail after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.
VK Sasikala is lodged in a Bengaluru jail after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case. (File Photo)
         

The Income Tax department has attached ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to VK Sasikala, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide, officials said on Tuesday.

“Nine properties, including a mall in Chennai and a resort in Puducherry were attached by the IT under section 24(3). All these properties were purchased between November 8, 2016 and December 31, 2016 – a thin period when Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospitals at Chennai,” IT department officials familiar with the matter said. “Jayalalithaa, who was under 75 days of medication, had died on December 5, 2016, while these transactions were performed,” the officials said.

Sasikala is lodged in a Bengaluru jail after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

“These nine properties were not bought and registered in the name of Sasikala. But, the incriminating documents retrieved by IT officials through the raids conducted in former CM Jaya’s room in Poes Garden Bungalow in November 2017 had witnessed that these properties were purchased in the names of several other persons,” the officials said.

The raids had also identified that these properties were purchased with demonetised notes worth Rs1500 crore out of Rs1600 crore used for this purchase.

The officials said payments for purchasing these assets were made in “cash” and “MoUs” were signed between the executing parties.

The IT department conducted searches under the name “Operation Clean Money” at more than 70 locations associated with Sasikala in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in November 2017.

Sasikala, who took over the reins of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, was later removed from the party by the chief minister K Palaniswami-led faction.

Meanwhile, Sasikala’s lawyer N Raja Senthoor Pandian said that his client’s properties have not been attached.

“We have retrieved all the properties attached after the 2017 IT raids. Since we had submitted proper documents for the properties and retrieved. So, it inappropriate to say that Sasikala’s properties were attached,” Raja Senthoor Pandian told the media on Tuesday.

CR Saraswathi, spokesperson of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) floated by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran, refused to comment on the matter.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News