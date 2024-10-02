IAF chopper on flood relief duty in Bihar makes emergency landing in water

An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter made a precautionary landing during flood relief operations in Bihar's Sitamarhi sector on Wednesday. Four personnel, including two pilots, were on board, and all are safe, authorities said. IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing during flood relief in Bihar.(X)

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the helicopter was returning from Darbhanga after air-dropping relief supplies.

ALSO READ- Nepal floods: Death toll crosses 200 as rescue efforts intensify

"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a water-logged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," said SSP Rakesh Kumar, PTI reported.

District magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

ALSO READ- Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes over as Indian Air Force chief

Watch: IAF chopper crashes in Bihar

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing the helicopter resting in shoulder-deep water. Locals rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue.

ALSO READ- Vinesh Phogat claims she refused PM Modi's call after Olympics setback, says conditions put for recording

Around 11 lakh people affected by the floods

Over a dozen districts along the Gandak and Kosi rivers have been flooded in recent days. Large areas of land are underwater due to water released from a barrage on the Nepal border.

ALSO READ- Centre releases ₹5,858 crore to 14 flood-affected states

According to the disaster management department, approximately 11.8 lakh people have been affected by the floods across 368 panchayats in 78 blocks of 16 districts.

The state disaster management department reported that Indian Air Force helicopters air-dropped food packets and other relief materials, benefiting over 200,000 people in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga districts.