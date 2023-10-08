IAF gets new ensign after 72 years

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari unveiled the air force’s new ensign at the 91st IAF Day celebrations at Air Force Station-Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Sunday. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari unveiling the new IAF ensign during the Air Force Day parade at Air Force Station-Bamrauli in Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

It’s after 72 years that the IAF has got a new ensign. The current ensign replaces the Royal Indian Air Force ensign that featured the Union Jack and the RIAF roundel (red, white and blue).

Also Read: IAF Day: PM Modi extends greetings as 91st Foundation Day celebrated in Prayagraj

The ensign was first brought to the Air Chief by four air warriors fixed on a movable mini stage and as the Air Chief unveiled the new ensign, two drones lifted a larger version of the ensign from behind the curtain wall.

The new ensign was then hoisted at the flag post, which was on the tarmac of the airbase where the parade was held. While the new ensign was hoisted the older version was pulled down, folded with full honour and handed over to the Air Chief. It will now be an exhibit at the Air Force Museum in New Delhi.

Thereafter, a team of air warriors and IAF officers carried the new ensign at the parade. A Mi-17v5 also flew low, trooping the new Air Force ensign.

The IAF crest now features on the top right corner of the ensign, which displays the national flag in the upper left canton and the IAF tri-colour roundel in the lower right. This ensign was adopted in 1951.

The crest has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion on the top “Satyamev Jayate” written in Devanagari below it. Below the Ashoka lion is a Himalayan eagle with its wings spread, denoting the fighting qualities of the IAF. A ring in light blue colour encircles the Himalayan eagle with the words “Bhartiya Vayu Sena”.

Also read: Indian Air Force Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

The motto of the IAF is inscribed below the Himalayan Eagle in golden Devanagari. The IAF motto has been taken from verse 24, Chapter 11 of the Bhagavad Gita and means “Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven” or in other words “Touching the sky with glory”.

Post-Independence, the IAF ensign was created by replacing the Union Jack with the Indian Tricolour and the RAF roundels with the IAF Tricolour roundel in the lower right canton.

Last year, a new combat uniform for the Indian Air Force was unveiled on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON