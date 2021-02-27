IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift
- The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh
Commemorating 50 years of defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and got a legacy F-86 Sabre aircraft as a return gift from Dhaka.
"To mark the Golden Jubilee of 1971 War of Liberation, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to the Bangladesh Air Force. Bangladesh Air Force chief too gifted an F-86 Sabre aircraft that had been restored by BAF after the 1971 war. Both legacy aircraft will find a place of pride in museums on both sides," IAF stated in a tweet.
The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh where he visited different airbases and interacted with the top military leadership of that country.
India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the Pakistan Army was thrown out of Bangladesh and 90,000 of their troops were made to surrender.
A number of events are being organised by both countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the decisive war.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venugopal refuses to give mandate to contempt proceedings against ex- CJI Gogoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari announces new expressway, Travel from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airmeet becomes ISO certified, maintains high standard info security management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid spike in Mumbai: FIR against marriage halls; 120 buildings remain sealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘People want to know’: Kejriwal vs Gujarat BJP chief on civic election results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha minister says Centre's new regulation for digital platforms 'dictatorial'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ceasefire to have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations: Lt Gen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana’s Siddipet tense after alleged slaughter of cows, police arrest 8 men
- A court in Siddipet sent the eight accused to 14 days in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift
- The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, 16th time this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet secretary to hold review meeting with 8 states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fishing hartal hits coastal belt in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has highest stake in Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: India at UNGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox