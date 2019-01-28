 IAF’s Jaguar fighter plane crashes in UP’s Kushinagar, pilots eject safely
india Updated: Jan 28, 2019 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fighter plane crashed in a non residential area of Kushinagar.(Abdul Jadid/HT photo)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter plane crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on Monday.

The fighter plane crashed in a non residential area of Kushinagar. No causality has been reported. Both the pilots escaped the crash by bailing out.

IAF’s Jaguar fighter plane had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force base, news agency ANI reported.

The police and officials from administration have rushed to the accident site.

“Today (Monday) morning, a Jaguar aircraft while on a routine mission from Gorakhpur, crashed. Pilot ejected safely. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident,” IAF said in a statement, according to ANI.

More details awaited.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:17 IST

